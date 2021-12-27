NEW DELHI, Dec 27: MHA extends Covid-19 directive issued under the Disaster Management Act up to January 31, 2022. “For the enforcement of social distancing, State/ UT Governments may, as far as possible, use the provisions of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973,” says the MHA order.

Decision taken in view of the initial signs of surge in cases of #COVID19 as well as increased detection of the Variant of Concern (VoC), ‘Omicron’, in different parts of the country, says the order