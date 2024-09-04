Metro Rail earns highest passenger earning on a day in 13 years

KOLKATA, Sep 3 : Metro Railway has earned more than Rs. 1.33 crore from passengers on September 2, which is the highest passenger earnings in the last 13 years, the authorities said on Tuesday.

This is the second highest ever earnings in the history of Kolkata Metro in a day from passenger fare after August 1, 2011.

On that day 13 years ago, it had earned over Rs 1.47 crore from passenger fares on a single day.

The underground Metro service began its operation in the city in 1984 in a section of what is now known as the Blue Line. Later, it was expanded over the years.

On September 2, an estimated 7.5 lakh passengers travelled in the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-New Garia), Green Line-1 (Sector Five-Sealdah), Green Line-2 (Howrah Maidan-Esplanade), Purple Line (Joka-Majerhat) and Orange Line (New Garia-Ruby More).

More than 6.3 lakh passengers travelled on the Blue Line on that day, while 56,000-odd passengers travelled on Green Line-2.

Around 51,500 people travelled in the Green Line-1 on Monday.

Metro Railway General Manager P. Uday Kumar Reddy has thanked the people of Kolkata and the adjoining districts “for showing their trust in Kolkata Metro as the most dependable mode of transportation.” (PTI )