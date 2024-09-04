CRPF holds Cricket tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 3: The cricket tournament organized by the 185 Bn CRPF under the Civic Action Programme at Kadlabal Cricket Stadium in Pampore concluded with enthusiasm, here today. The tournament, aimed at engaging local youth, saw participation from numerous teams across Pampore, Awantipora and Pulwama.

The final match featured Young Star Panzgam and Teng 11 Koil, with Young Star Panzgam emerging victorious and clinching the Winner’s Trophy. Teng 11 Koil secured the Runner-up position.

In addition to the trophies, players were awarded medals, mementos, T-shirts and track suits. The local community, including senior citizens and social organizations praised the efforts of the 185 Bn CRPF for organizing the event and expressed a desire for similar future tournaments.