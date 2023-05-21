MeT Predicts Widespread Light To Moderate Rain In J&K

DE Web Desk

Srinagar, May 21: Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted widespread light to moderate rain, thunderstorm coupled with lightning and possibility of hailstorm and gusty winds at a few places from May 23-25.

It has also issued an “orange warning” for isolated heavy rain thunder lightning with gusty winds 30-40 kmph on May 23 in J&K. A “yellow warning” for isolated places with thunder and lightning from May 25 and 26.

A few places over Kashmir region are likely to experience heavy rainfall during the period, the MeT office predicted.

The weather mainly will remain dry with a brief spell of rain or thunderstorm at a few places towards late afternoon or evening on Sunday.

The MeT office has also advised farmers to do spray or fertilizer application and do safe storage of harvested crops during the period.

Srinagar recorded the minimum temperature at 12 degree Celsius which was normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir during this period of the season. However, the day temperature was 2.3 degree Celsius above normal against 25.2 degree Celsius on Sunday.

Qazigund on Srinagar Jammu national highway had a low of 8.4 degree Celsius and it was 2.3 degree Celsius below normal.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a low of 5.3 degree Celsius and it was 0.8 degree Celsius below normal for the famous tourist hot spot.

Kokernag experienced 11.1 degree Celsius, 0.5 degree Celsius above normal while Kupwara recorded 1.5 degree Celsius below normal against 10.1 degree Celsius.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 9.0 degree Celsius which was 1.9 degree Celsius above normal for the famous ski resort of Kashmir on Sunday, the MeT office said.