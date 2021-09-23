Met people in Shopian just like my own constituency: MoS Home

‘Improvement in situation post 370 abrogation’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 23: Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra said today that improvement in situation post abrogation of Article 370 was quite visible in Kashmir and he openly met large number of people in South Kashmir’s Shopian district just like he meets people in his own constituency.

He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir now want development in all sectors.

He made these remarks while chairing high-level meeting of officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), BSF, CRPF, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Prisons, Intelligence, SSB, ITBP and many other security and Intelligence agencies.

“I could feel the big overall improvement in security situation in Kashmir as large number of people openly met me in Shopian just like the way I meet people in my constituency. There is change in mindset of the people post abrogation of Article 370 as they want development in different sectors including infrastructure, education, employment and health,” Mishra said in the meeting held in Srinagar.

Asserting that confidence of people in Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and administration has gone up, the Union Minister of State for Home said there is positivity in the environment.

“It is the synergy between different security agencies which has provided peaceful atmosphere for overall development in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said and asked the officers to continue hard work with more dedication to ensure long lasting peace.

He appreciated the security forces for dealing with different situations effectively without collateral damage and wished Jammu and Kashmir Police and CAPFs success for their peace mission in the Union Territory.

The Union Minister of State for Home reviewed security situation, both along the borders and hinterland, during meeting with top officers of security agencies.

Speaking at the meeting, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that great coordination and understanding between J&K Police and other security forces has resulted in drastic improvement in the security situation and law & order in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the graph of active militants and recruitment of local misguided youth in terror groups in J&K is constantly coming down.

“The law and order situation over the past four years in Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed complete transformation as such incidents have come down drastically,” Dilbag said.

The DGP highlighted the role of the Police, and security forces in neutralizing the militants in the Union Territory and also action against the Over Ground Workers (OGWs). He apprised the Minister about joint and coordinated measures taken to check infiltration and to fight the anti peace elements through border, highway and counter insurgency Grids.

He mentioned the efforts of police, administration and security forces in engaging the youth in positive activities and channelizing their energy towards positive direction by organizing a wide range of sports activities and youth engagement programmes across J&K.

He said that J&K Police is organizing police community partnerships meetings at a wider scale to strengthen the police public relations.

The senior officers of different organizations and wings of J&K Police briefed the Minister and some of them put forth certain requirements of housing and logistics.

The Joint high level meeting was attended by DG Prison, Dr. B. Srinivas, IG BSF Frontier Headquarters Srinagar Dr Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Special DGPs R R Swain, A K Choudhary, ADGPs, S J M Gillani, Dr. S. D. Singh Jamwal , T Namgyal, M. K. Sinha, Sunil Kumar, Danesh Rana, IG CRPF Operations Kashmir Deepak Rattan, IG CRPF Srinagar Charu Sharma, IGPs Vijay Kumar, Alok Kumar, Director ACB Anand Jain, Director (P) MHA A. K Sharan, DIG Central Kashmir Amit Kumar, DIG SSB Operations Srinagar Ranjeet Singh, SSP Srinagar, Second In Command ITBP Srinagar, DPT J&K, AIGs of PHQ and other senior officers.