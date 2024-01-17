MeT forecasts snowfall in Kashmir hills, Jammu records lowest temp of 2.3

Fog delays 12 flights, 3 trains cancelled

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR/ JAMMU, Jan 16: Jammu recorded a lowest (2.3 deg C) night temperature of the season while the weatherman today forecast light snowfall in the hills of Kashmir but ruled out any significant weather activity till January 24 across the region.

A Weather official said here that dry weather is likely to continue till January 24 with feeble western disturbances approaching on 16th and 20th evening.

“Under the influence of these WDs, generally cloudy weather with light rain and snow over isolated middle and higher reaches is expected during January 16th and 20th night,” he said.

He said overall there is no significant weather activity expected till January 24.

At the same time, the official said that as per indications of different models, there is a possibility of light rain and snow at “scattered” places from 25-27. “Will update in coming days more clearly,” he said.

The maximum temperatures in Kashmir continued to be several notches above normal today. Srinagar recorded a maximum of 10.7 degree Celsius temperature today which was 4.3 degree Celsius above normal for the city for this time of the year. Qazigund recorded a maximum of 11.6 degree Celsius which is 5.3 degree Celsius above normal for the place during this time of the year.

Pahalgam recorded a maximum of 12.1 degree Celsius which is 8.1degree Celsius above normal for the place during this time of the year.

Kupwara recorded a maximum of 13.1 degree Celsius which is 6.5 degree Celsius above normal for the place during this time of the year.

Kokernag recorded a maximum of 11.5 degree Celsius which is 7.0 degree Celsius above normal for the place during this time of the year.

Gulmarg recorded a maximum of 7.6 degree Celsius which is 6.9 degree Celsius above normal for the place during this time of the year.

The minimum temperature recorded a fall with Srinagar recording a low of minus 4.6°C today. The temperature was three notches below the previous night’s minus 4.3° and 2.5°C below normal for the place for this time of the year.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5.44°C against minus 5.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the famous resort.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.1°C against minus 2.8°C on the previous night and the temperature was 4.6°C above normal for the skiing resort.

Meanwhile, an improvement in weather was witnessed during the day in Jammu and it was sunny day on Tuesday. City recorded a maximum temperature of 16.6 degrees Celsius, however, the minimum temperature was 2.3 Deg C which is lowest of the season so far.

Katra recorded a minimum temperature of 5.6 deg C and maximum 19.0, Bhaderwah a max temperature of 15.4 deg C and minimum 0.4 while Banihal maximum 15.4 and minimum -0.6 deg C today.

An official at Jammu Airport said that one IndiGo flight was cancelled while 12 others were delayed due to fog and poor visibility in the region. He said seven IndiGo, three SpiceJet, one Vistara and one Air India flights were delayed due to poor visibility.

A Northern Railways spokesman said that three detrains were cancelled and 13 others delayed due to fog in the region. He said Andaman Express, Kalka-SVDK and Indore MCTM Exp were cancelled today.

He further said that Puja express arrived 18 hours late at Jammu station, Malwa Exp was late by 10 hrs, Jhelum and Shalimar late by 7 hrs, Super fast by 5 hrs, Tata Muri by 6 hrs, Begumpura by 4 hrs; Hemkund, Shri Shakti, Amarnath and USK by 3 hours while Sealdah Exp by two hours.