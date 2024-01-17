BDOs appointed as Panchayat Administrators in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Jan 16: The Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh today ordered the appointment of Block Development Officers (BDOs) as Administrators of the Panchayat Halqas, under their respective jurisdictions.

According to the order in this regard, the BDOs shall act as Administrators of their respective Panchayat Halqas for a period of six months with effect from January 10, 2024 or till the Sarpanches to the respective Panchayat Halqas are elected, whichever is earlier.

Pertinent to mention that tenure of the elected Panchayat members across Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories had expired on January 9, 2024.