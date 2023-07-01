MeT Forecasts Dry Weather With Isolated Light Rain, Night Temp Drops Below Normal In J&K

SRINAGAR, Jul 1: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather with possibility of isolated light rain and thunderstorm over Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours, the minimum temperature recorded a drop and settled below normal in J&K barring Pahalgam on Saturday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, that no large change in the weather was expected for subsequent two days also. In fact, he said, mainly dry weather with isolated showers was expected till June 4 and fairly widespread to widespread rains thereafter for a few days.

He said that Srinagar recorded a low of 16.9°C against 18.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 14.2°C against 16.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the gateway town of the Kashmir Valley.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 10.8°C against 11.2°C on the previous night and it was normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 15.2°C against 15.7°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.3°C for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 16.3°C against 16.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 11.0°C against 12.2°C on previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 24.1°C against 27.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 14.1°C (2.2°C below normal), Batote 16.1°C (1.4°C below normal), Katra 20.5°C(below normal by 1.5°C) and Bhaderwah 14.5° (1.5°C below normal). Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of 9.0°C, the official added. (Agencies)