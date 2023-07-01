EMPLOYMENT (01-07-2023)

REQUIRED

DISTRIBUTORS

WILDCRAFT is looking for a distributor for J&K for its multiple categories. If interested please reach out on 6006437664, 9419142450

GOEL PETRO ENERGY (OPC) PVT LTD

Opposite digiana ashram j&k MOB. 9055500617

Particulars Nos

Insurance Executive 2

Import Manager 2

Investment Executive 2

Maid/Peon 2

Advocate Associate 4

Salary is given as per market standard, Walk in Interview timing :- 1 pm to 3 pm

Carry your CV and other relevant documents like mark sheet, degree, earlier employment doc.

Required hostel kitchen

Cook/Asstt Cook

Helper at Bantalab

Male/Female/Couple

Salary negotiable

8492877647/7006686472

9419104433

Required at Bhalwal

Computer Asst

ITI Diploma, Local

resident/experience

desirable

7006912455/7006783546

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Lecturers in History, Geography, Political Science, Math, English, Physics, Chemistry & Physical Education on part time basis (only Trained Post Graduates).

2. English teachers for middle & high classes on contractual basis (Trained Graduates & Post Graduates)

Apply personally along with testimonials with in four days between 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Oriental Academy

Afghan Street Jammu

9419192270, 01912542646

Urgently Required

1. Computer Operator –

Salary 8-12K

(Depending on Experience)

Computer Knowledge must, Both Male and Females may apply

For appointment

Contact:-9596812474

VACANCY

Salesman: A Male candidate required for furnishing showroom. Person should be hard working.

Contact between: 2 PM – 5 PM

The Furnishing Mall

Gulab Singh Marg, Jammu.

Required

1. Two Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency (wholesale) preferable with owned vehicle.

2. Two Computer Operator with good knowledge of Computer.

3. Two Medical Representative with good experience in relevant field.

Salary Negotiable according to Experience.

Freshers can also apply.

HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES

8 RESHAMGARH COLONY

BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL

NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU

E mail: -hrsjk2014@gmail.com

Mobile No.:- 9419189485, 9419193224

Required Beauticians

@

Yes Madam

Home Salon Services

Interested Candidates

Please Contact: 9103350301

Staff Required

Company name –

universal agencies

Address – Sainik colony near Sainik Farms Jammu

Contact no – 7006246835 or mail us on uaitc09@gmail.com

-Salesman

(Experienced and fresher both can apply)

– 4

– warehouse helper – 2

Accountant (knowledge of busy ) – 1