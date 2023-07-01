EMPLOYMENT (01-07-2023)

REQUIRED
DISTRIBUTORS
WILDCRAFT is looking for a distributor for J&K for its multiple categories. If interested please reach out on 6006437664, 9419142450
GOEL PETRO ENERGY (OPC) PVT LTD
Opposite digiana ashram j&k MOB. 9055500617
Particulars Nos
Insurance Executive 2
Import Manager 2
Investment Executive 2
Maid/Peon 2
Advocate Associate 4
Salary is given as per market standard, Walk in Interview timing :- 1 pm to 3 pm
Carry your CV and other relevant documents like mark sheet, degree, earlier employment doc.
Required hostel kitchen
Cook/Asstt Cook
Helper at Bantalab
Male/Female/Couple
Salary negotiable
8492877647/7006686472
9419104433
Required at Bhalwal
Computer Asst
ITI Diploma, Local
resident/experience
desirable
7006912455/7006783546
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Lecturers in History, Geography, Political Science, Math, English, Physics, Chemistry & Physical Education on part time basis (only Trained Post Graduates).
2. English teachers for middle & high classes on contractual basis (Trained Graduates & Post Graduates)
Apply personally along with testimonials with in four days between 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM
Oriental Academy
Afghan Street Jammu
9419192270, 01912542646
Urgently Required
1. Computer Operator –
Salary 8-12K
(Depending on Experience)
Computer Knowledge must, Both Male and Females may apply
For appointment
Contact:-9596812474
VACANCY
Salesman: A Male candidate required for furnishing showroom. Person should be hard working.
Contact between: 2 PM – 5 PM
The Furnishing Mall
Gulab Singh Marg, Jammu.
Required
1. Two Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency (wholesale) preferable with owned vehicle.
2. Two Computer Operator with good knowledge of Computer.
3. Two Medical Representative with good experience in relevant field.
Salary Negotiable according to Experience.
Freshers can also apply.
HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES
8 RESHAMGARH COLONY
BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL
NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU
E mail: -hrsjk2014@gmail.com
Mobile No.:- 9419189485, 9419193224
Required Beauticians
@
Yes Madam
Home Salon Services
Interested Candidates
Please Contact: 9103350301
Staff Required
Company name –
universal agencies
Address – Sainik colony near Sainik Farms Jammu
Contact no – 7006246835 or mail us on uaitc09@gmail.com
-Salesman
(Experienced and fresher both can apply)
– 4
– warehouse helper – 2
Accountant (knowledge of busy ) – 1