Merchants’ Chamber President meets Dr Jitendra, discusses J&K investment prospects

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 27: Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry President, Vishal Jhajharia today met Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and discussed investment prospects in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, in the wake of business – friendly environment following the abrogation of Article 370.

Pertinent to mention that the Kolkata based Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry is among the oldest Business Chambers in India, having been founded in 1901, and known for its entrepreneurship capacities as well as business skills of high standards. The Merchants’ Chamber is already active with high stakes of entrepreneurship in the North Eastern region of India.

Jhajharia requested Dr Jitendra Singh to facilitate the Chambers’ activities in Jammu & Kashmir and help them in coordinating with the government representatives as well as the business entrepreneurs, particularly the young Start-Ups.

After the meeting lasted over 20 minutes, Jhaharia said he was highly satisfied with his discussion with Dr Jitendra Singh, whom he has always admired for his professional, pragmatic and down to earth approach. He said, he may be again coming back to Delhi next week for another meeting with Dr Jitendra Singh, who has advised him to prepare a concept paper, outlining the future road-map for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. He said, he would also evolve an arrangement and designated persons to coordinate in Delhi as well as in Jammu and Kashmir.

Exuding confidence, Jhaharia said, very soon the middle and small industry operators will also discover new openings for themselves. Citing example, he said, one of the best embroidery and artisan creations from Kashmir valley were earlier being sold at underrated prices, and would now find a break.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the government is inclined to facilitate new avenues of industry, entrepreneurship and investment in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. He hoped that in the very near future a healthy cenerscism will develop, enabling Jammu and Kashmir to outshine itself as an important business destination in the same manner the North East has been able to do under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.