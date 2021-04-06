Members of Shri Kailakh Jyotish Avim Vedic Sansthan Trust; SS Jain Sabha call on Lt Governor

JAMMU: Members of Shri Kailakh Jyotish Avim Vedic Sansthan Trust and SS Jain Sabha today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

A delegation of Shri Kailakh Jyotish Avim Vedic Sansthan Trust, led by its President, Mahant Rohit Shastri projected various issues pertaining to the promotion and preservation of Sanskrit language.

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor felicitated Prof. Madan Mohan Jha, a distinguished scholar of Sanskrit with “Kailakh Sanskrit Rattan Puraskar 2021” which was awarded by Shri Kailakh Jyotish Avim Vedic Sansthan Trust for outstanding work in promoting Devvani Sanskrit.

The Lt Governor congratulated Prof. Madan Mohan Jha, who is also the Director of Central Sanskrit University, Shri Ranbir Campus Jammu and appreciated his endeavours for promotion of Sanskrit language through his books, besides creating a number of Android applications connecting Devvani Sanskrit with technology.

The Lt Governor observed that language is a cultural identity and collective efforts are required on the part of every stakeholder for its preservation and promotion.

Adv. Pawan Khajuria and Sh. Rakesh Gandotra- members of the Trust were also present on the occasion.

Later, a delegation of SS Jain Sabha, Jammu led by its General Secretary, Sh. Sandeep Jain called on the Lt Governor and apprised him of their concerning issues and demands.

They also briefed the Lt Governor about their future plan for setting up of an educational institute to impart value based education as per ancient traditions of Gurukul.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the members of the delegation assured that all issues projected by them would be taken up meticulously for early redressal and genuine demands would be looked into earnestly.