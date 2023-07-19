Member Of Parliament Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR, Jul 19: Gulam Ali Khatana, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

The Member of Parliament expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for various development initiatives taken in the fields of Infrastructure, Sports, Health, Education and beautification of public places, besides the historic welfare steps of increasing Ration quota for priority households and five marla land to identified landless PMAY (G) beneficiaries. He also discussed issues pertaining to public welfare.

Later, Nuzhat Ishfaq, DDC Chairperson, Ganderbal accompanied by former Legislator, Ishfaq Jabbar also called on the Lt Governor and apprised him of various developmental issues of Ganderbal.