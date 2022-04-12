Mehbooba ‘under house arrest’ ahead of Shopian visit

SRINAGAR, Apr 12: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday claimed that she has been placed under house arrest.

Mehbooba was scheduled to visit the family of the Kashmir Pandit Bal Krishnan at Chotigam in south Kashmiri’s Shopian district who was recently injured in a militant attack.

However, a security bunker vehicle has been placed outside her Fairview Gupkar residence not allowing her to move out of the house.

“Placed under house arrest today because I wanted to visit the family of the Kashmiri pandit attacked in Shopian. GOI willfully spreads fake propaganda about Kashmiri mainstreamand muslims responsible for pandit exodus and doesn’t want this fake divisive narrative to be exposed,” Mehbooba said in a tweet. (AGENCIES)