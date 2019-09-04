Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter moves SC against detention of her mother

NEW DELHI: Daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the authorities to allow her to meet her mother, who is under detention following the abrogation of Article 370 from the State.

Iltija has submitted that she is concerned about her mother’s health as she has not met her in a month.

Her petition is listed for hearing on Thursday before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer. (AGENCIES)