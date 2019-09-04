BJP releases short film as part of its campaign on repealing Article 370 provisions

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday released a short film as part of its campaign to seek people’s support on the Union Government’s move to revoke provisions of Article 370 to end Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

The film was released in the presence of BJP working president J P Nadda and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is convenor of the committee to coordinate this campaign.

The near-10-minute film highlights the party’s long-held views against Article 370, calling it a “historic blunder” which, it added, worked against democracy and development while fuelling terrorism. (AGENCIES)