Mehbooba congratulates Indian Cricket team, says Pak lost but made twitter entertaining

SRINAGAR: Congratulating Indian Cricket team for a ‘terrific performance’ in Sunday’s World Cup match, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said that Pakistan lost, but surely made twitter more entertaining with their self deprecating humour.

Ms Mehbooba, who is the president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said that the cricket team made the country proud. “Congrats to #IndianCricketTeam for a terrific performance & making the country proud. Pakistan lost but they surely made twitter more entertaining with their self deprecating humour,” she wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.

Before the match started between the two arch rivals, Ms Mehbooba said that every individual has the right to cheer for whichever team they believe in, so let’s be civil about it.

“May the best team win in today’s India vs Pakistan cricket match. Every individual has the right to cheer for whichever team they believe in. So let’s be civil about it,” Ms Mehbooba had twitted.

India on Sunday won against Pakistan by 89 runs by Duckworth Lewis method after the play was stopped following rain.

(AGENCIES)