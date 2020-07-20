Medical team flees after attack, vehicle damaged

Gone to collect samples, return injured

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, July 20: A medical team was today thrashed by the locals in Wagmuna area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district after it reached the spot to carry out the necessary exercises as per protocol.

The team had gone to the area after positive cases were reported. The area, as per the health officials, is already a Red Zone and the team had gone there to conduct contact tracing and sampling of suspects.

A healthcare worker who was a part of the medical team said that after the cases were reported from the area, early in the morning, the team went there and asked the people to come out for sampling.

“While it was being announced through the PA system, a mob assembled just near the official vehicle in which the team was traveling, and in no time, the mob attacked us forcing us to flee from the spot,” he said.

He added that in the attack, their vehicle was damaged and the healthcare workers who had gone there were also thrashed. “Some of the colleagues have sustained injuries,” he said.

He said that after coming back, the issue was brought into the notice of the Block Medical Officer (BMO), Kunzer and the Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla.

The team demanded stern punishment against those involved in attacking the frontline workers and said that such elements are the main hurdles in arresting the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

After the incident, the case was registered and the investigation has been set into motion to identify people involved in the assault on the medical team in the area.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Baramulla Dr Deeba Khan told Excelsior that it was very unfortunate that the medical team that had gone there to perform their duties and carry out the work as per protocol was beaten.

She said that people must understand the gravity of the issue and cooperate with the health authorities

“Such incidents are unfortunate and should not happen; it is their duty to go in such areas that are affected and in return, we expect people to cooperate. The case in this incident has been registered,” she said.

Pertinent to mention that there has been a steep increase in the cases of assault in healthcare workers by the public who are working on the frontlines.

The Government, with the start of the pandemic had also issued an ordinance making the assault on the healthcare workers, damage to the property of the Health Department as non-bailable offense. However, the frontlines workers are terming the move as bereft of ground implementation.