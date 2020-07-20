Chairman PHDCCI, VC IUST, others call on Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 20: Chairman, PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Kashmir, Baldev Singh Raina, today called on the Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan and submitted a road map for revival of Economy of Union Territory of J&K.

The Chairman discussed with the Lt Governor about various important issues to mitigate the direct and indirect economic effects on the people due to COVID-19 pandemic, besides bringing reforms in all major economy sectors.

He sought Lt Governor’s intervention for nomination of PHDCCI, J&K in all Boards, Advisory Committees, Task Forces, Apex Level Consultative Committee (ALCC) and District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC).

He further put forth various issues including macadamization of city roads, lanes and all main roads leading towards tourist destinations; implementation of National Handicraft and Handloom Development programmes for socio-economic empowerment of Handicraft Artisans, Handloom and Carpet Weavers etc.

The Lt Governor observed that the UT Government has taken various significant initiatives like Housing Policy; Waiver of stamp duty on fresh loans; Accelerated recruitment; Excise Policy; Digitization of Land Records; approval of Real-Estate Rules; e-Stamping; Education Investment Policy; preparation of Global Investors Summit to attract investment in private sector, besides various Policy Reforms are in the pipeline for the overall development of J&K and welfare of its people.

He assured the Chairman, PHDCCI that the issues projected by him would be looked into meticulously for their early redressal.

Prof. Mushtaq A. Siddiqi, Vice Chancellor, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) also called on the Lieutenant Governor.

Prof. Siddiqi briefed the Lt Governor about the status of the ongoing teaching and research programmes in the University, besides various issues of academic and administrative importance. Completion of Chancellor’s Commitment projects and various works under PMDP were also discussed.

The Lt Governor appreciated the University for contributing towards the efforts against COVID-19 through innovations like developing and designing low cost ventilator, negative pressure chambers etc.

He urged Prof. Siddiqi to adopt innovative and reformative measures to develop the IUST as a centre of quality teaching and research activities.

A delegation of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, J&K also called on the Lieutenant Governor.

The delegation led by its Convenor, Nazir Ahmad Mir submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor pertaining to employment generation, development of various sectors including Agriculture, Horticulture, Industrial and Manufacturing sector; engagement of youth in Sports activities; Drug de-addiction awareness campaigns; creation of public grievance cells at District Headquarters; Housing for political migrants workers; Media Residential Colony etc.

The members of the delegation also expressed their gratitude towards the UT Government for the recently announced Housing Policy.

The Lt Governor observed that the Government has initiated a public outreach programme, where he himself is visiting the Districts and interacting with the people to get the first hand appraisal of local issues and developmental needs of various areas.

Referring to the employment issue, the Lt Governor asked the members of the delegation to encourage the youth, especially in rural areas to participate in the recruitment drive launched by the Government.

He assured the members of the delegation to take up the genuine issues projected by them for examination and their early redressal.

President, Jammu and Kashmir Workers Party, Mir Junaid called on the Lieutenant Governorand submitted a memorandum highlighting important political and socio-economic issues of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

He put forth various demands and issues of public importance pertaining to upgradation of Health Care Infrastructure with special focus on COVID-19 related efforts; employment package for youth; protection of properties of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir; Daily Rated Workers; welfare of the marginalized and under privileged section of the Society; upgradation of Sports Infrastructure, establishment of fitness centres across all localities and villages; augmentation of irrigation facilities; expansion of Railway Network and introduction of Metro Transit System; establishment of Samajik & Gyan Panchayat; Sewage and Sanitation Works; drug de-addiction campaigns; revival of the Cultural Activities; Pahari reservation; amnesty in power fee for both commercial & domestic consumers; macadamization of roads and infrastructural development in various hilly areas etc.

The Lt Governor observed that the Administration is taking necessary measures to address the issues concerning people of J&K.

He assured the JKWP President that the genuine issues projected by him would be taken up for examination and their early redressal and urged him to continue working towards the welfare of the people.