Jammu records single day highest 260 Corona cases

92 security men, KAS officer, 25 staffers of Rlys Company +ve

Many with no travel history too infected

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, July 20: Ninety two security personnel, a KAS officer, several pregnant women, Health official and large number of people from Red Zones and other areas with no travel history were among 260 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 today, the highest ever in Jammu region in a day since pandemic broke out in February taking total number of Corona cases here beyond 3000.

Ninety persons today tested positive for COVID-19 in Ramban district. Significantly, the tally was highest ever single day figure of Coronavirus infections in any district of Jammu region.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ramban Dr Mohammad Fareed Bhat told the Excelsior that out of 90 positives, 25 were employees of a private Railways Company which is working on railway line to Kashmir. They were sampled during random testing by the Health Department.

The employees were stationed at Tatnihal Chamablwas in Banihal tehsil of Ramban district.

Forty positive cases were detected from Red Zones of Banihal including Tether, Kuthtal Tethar, Arbal Tethar, Doligam Sanbal, Doligam, Nai Basti Banihal, Doligam Gugthal etc, Dr Bhat said, adding five positives were travelers who were under administrative quarantine, two were contacts of positive cases and one pregnant woman.

Rest of the positive cases were detected during random sampling from areas like Dalwah, Kharpora, Suligam, Ramban, Chanderkote, Dalwas Camp, Karara, Raigarh, Sangaldan, Maligam, Pogal, Alinbass, Paristan, Batroo, Panchal, Bhingara, Ukharal, Sena Bhati, Halwogen, Bhingara and Narthyal.

District Magistrate Ramban Nazim Zai Khan has imposed lockdown like restrictions in Tehsil Pogal Paristan Ukharal following detection of Corona positive cases there. However, shops of essential commodities will remain open.

Thirteen Corona positive cases were today reported from Jammu district including four security personnel, three from BSF and one from JKP. Other positives include employee of a Trikuta Nagar based Chartered Accountant who hailed from Sanjay Nagar, six-year-old boy from Gandhi Nagar, 37-year-old woman from Gole Gujaral, 18-year-old youth from Miran Sahib, 57-year-old man from Greater Kailash, a Medical student from ASCOMS Sidhra, 46-year-old teacher from Doda who was here on a visit, 33-year-old youth from Resham Ghar and 29-year-old from Simbal Camp with travel history of Amritsar.

The CA’s house at Trikuta Nagar has been contained and contact tracing of his employee are on by police teams headed by SHO Trikuta Nagar Inspector Deepak Pathania. The CA, other family members and contacts have been isolated for sampling. His employee’s house at Sanjay Nagar has also been contained.

The administration has ordered containment of Karan Bagh in Gadigarh where a woman had died of Corona yesterday.

Thirty three Corona positive cases were today reported from Udhampur district including 14 BSF and nine CRPF personnel, Deputy Commissioner Dr Piyush Singla said.

All para-military personnel were under quarantine in their formation facilities on return to Udhampur from different parts of J&K and other States after availing leave.

The District Magistrate Udhampur has declared areas falling under Panchayat Kud and Ward Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 4 of Municipal Committee Chenani as Containing/Red Zone and surrounding areas as Buffer Zone after detection of Corona cases.

Three shopkeepers from Kud market also tested positive for COVID-19 today. Their samples were taken during random checking.

Other positives of Udhampur district include one co-morbid woman from Battal Ballian, two pregnant women and three civilians who had returned from different areas and were under administrative quarantine.

Thirty two persons including a KAS officer posted as Tehsildar have reported positive for the virus in Doda district.

The KAS officer posted as Tehsildar in Doda district tested positive for the virus today. Twenty other positives were CRPF and two IRP personnel who were under quarantine at their respective formations.

Few days back, a Tehsildar had tested positive in Rajouri district.

A 37-year-old female staffer of Sub District Hospital (SDH) Bhaderwah and a shopkeeper from Thathri also reported COVID positive today.

Other positives of Doda district were a couple from Kastigarh, a 24-year-old girl from Doda town, middle-aged man from Gundana and six others, all of whom had travel history from Srinagar, Kishtwar, Kargil and Jammu.

Following three positive cases in Bhaderwah, lockdown like restrictions have been reinforced in the town and surrounding areas by the administration.

Thirty six persons, four of them women, today tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajouri district.

All of them were locals and majority from Red Zones with no travel history, SSP Rajouri Chandan Kohli said.

The positives hailed from Red Zones of Rajouri town, Ward No. 7, Rajouri, Budhal, Dandote, Lange and Kheralaid. Others were contacts of positive persons from Mangal Devi, Nowshera, Laroka, Dharat and Kheri Darat.

All of them have been shifted to COVID Care facilities, Kohli said.

District Magistrate Rajouri Mohammad Nazir Sheikh today declared Budhal, Nowshera, Lamberi, Thannamandi, Rajdhani and Charhan areas as Containment/Red Zones after Corona positive cases were reported from there.

Reasi district reported 19 COVID cases today, 13 of whom were police constables who had reported back to duty at School Training Centre (STC) Talwara and other places after returning from leave in Kashmir, all of whom were under quarantine at Talwara and one CRPF jawan, who was posted at Dhirty Kakryal, Katra battalion of the para-military force.

Other positives from Reasi district were 45-year-old man and seven-year-old girl from Dewal Mahore, both of whom were contact of a positive case and under quarantine, a youth from Jijbagli, 35-year-old from Kheralaie Pouni and another youth from Shikari Chassana in Mahore.

In Kathua district, 13 persons reported Corona positive including 5 CISF personnel deployed at Lakhanpur, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir, where already some police and CISF personnel have been infected by the virus.

A Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) representative also tested positive in Kathua. Other positives in the district were three contacts of positive persons and four with travel history, District Magistrate OP Bhagat said.

Twelve CRPF and seven police personnel under administrative quarantine were among 22 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in Kishtwar district today, according to District Magistrate Rajinder Singh Tara.

Three others include a woman from Malik Mohalla Kishtwar with travel history of Kashmir and two contacts of a positive person from Chingam Chatroo.

Two persons today tested COVID positive in Samba district. They were 58-year-old woman from Khali Kuian Rampur and middle aged man from Muzaffarpur, both in Uttar Pradesh. They were presently putting up at Bari Brahamna.

As per the official figures, Jammu region now has 3027 Corona cases including 1207 active as 1800 Corona patients have been treated and discharged from the hospitals while there have been 20 casualties.

Sixty four patients were today treated and discharged from various COVID hospitals including 31 in Jammu, 10 Rajouri, eight Udhampur, seven Ramban, four in Kathua, two Samba and one each in Poonch and Kishtwar.

Meanwhile, 17 more persons today tested positive for COVID-19 in the Union Territory of Ladakh including 13 in Leh and four in Kargil district.

With this, the UT’s total has gone up to 1195—458 in Leh and 737 in Kargil and active cases to 186—155 in Leh and 31 in Kargil. As many as 1007 Corona patients have been treated and discharged in Ladakh including 302 in Leh and 705 in Kargil while there have been two Corona casualties.

Of total positive cases in Ladakh, 27 were admitted in COVID hospitals, 52 were in home isolation, five in COVID Care Centre and 101 in Facility Isolation.