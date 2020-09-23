Mechanism being set up in GMC to attend complaints of patients, attendants: Advisor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sent 23: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today paid an emergency visit to Govt. Medical College (GMC) here and took stock of medical facilities available there in view of ongoing pandemic COVID-19 besides inspected COVID wards and other infrastructure.

The Advisor was accompanied by Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education, Atal Dullo, Principal, GMC Jammu, Medical Superintendent, GMC Jammu and other Senior Officers of the health department.

During his visit, Advisor Bhatnagar maintained that the Jammu and Kashmir Government is taking every possible measures to upgrade the health infrastructure across J&K. He added that the infrastructure in GMC Jammu is being upgraded on regular basis to cater to the patient care needs amid Coronovirus pandemic.

He took a detailed round of the hospital and also interacted with the faculty members and other senior officers of the Health Department. He impressed upon them to ensure that the services being provided in the GMC are up to public expectations and the concerns raised by the general public are addressed on regular basis.

While interacting with the patients and attendants, Advisor Bhatnagar stated that a grievance redressing mechanism is being set up in the hospital to attend to the complaints of the patients and attendants. He assured them that there is no shortage of beds in GMC and its Associated Hospitals besides the shortage of oxygen has been taken care of and additional oxygen supported beds have been made operational.

Later on Advisor Bhatnagar interacted with on duty doctors in the COVID isolation areas to discuss the difficulties being faced by them during the treatment of the patients and issued on spot instructions to the Principal, GMC to ensure the sufficient medical staff is available there for managing the COVID patients in the Hospital.