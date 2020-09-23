Madhav, Kaul fail to defuse Leh crisis

Students protest against BJP leader’s remarks

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Sept 23: Though senior leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) including Party national general secretary incharge UTs of J&K and Ladakh, Ram Madhav and BJP general secretary (organizational) J&K, Ashok Kaul today rushed to Leh to defuse the crisis created after all parties and religious bodies decided to boycott the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh elections scheduled to be held on October 16 till their demand regarding grant of Sixth Schedule status and BODO Council like powers to two councils of Leh and Kargil are met had to face strong protests of mob over the alleged statement of Ashok Kaul against the demand of Ladakhis.

The youth of Leh mostly students came to streets soon after the arrival of Madhav and Kaul in the land of Lamas and staged a strong protest in front of Hotel Grand Dragon where both of them were camping and where they later held a meeting with BJP leaders of Ladakh.

Raising slogans “Ashok Kaul go back” and grant of Sixth Schedule status to Ladakh and BODO Council like powers to two Hill Councils of Leh and Kargil, they said the statement is an insult to Ladakhis. Click here to watch video

The protestors led by Students Union of Ladakh with placards in their hands said they will not tolerate insult to Ladakh while referring to the reported statement of Kaul and reiterated their demands. “We condemn the statement of Kaul” “Boycott LAHDC elections” , “Ashok Kaul go back” and “Shame Shame we want sixth Schedule”.

The protesting students said that they are committed to their demand of granting Sixth Schedule status to Ladakh and BODO Council like powers to two Hill Councils of Leh and Kargil.

However, Ashok Kaul refuted the statement carried by a paper saying it has been published out of context. He said BJP has always respected the sentiments of Ladakhis and there is no question of hurting their sentiments. “It is unfortunate that the paper carried the statement out of context as what I actually meant was deleted by the paper creating a misunderstanding among the people”, he added.

Kaul said Ram Madhav and he have come to Leh to ascertain the situation and meet the party activists and cross section of people to discuss the issue with them. “We will submit the report to Party High Command at Delhi and final decision on the issue will be taken by them. “We will apprise the High Command of the feelings of the people and also provide them the feedback of the meeting held with the local leadership in Ladakh”, today, he added.

Sources said the Peoples Movement of all political and religious parties of Ladakh stuck to their stand on boycott call of the elections to Hill Council Leh till their demands are met. They have made it clear that they will not budge an inch from their stand.

Madhav and Kaul held a closed door meeting at Hotel Grand Dragon, Leh with local leaders of the party and discussed the present crisis arising after the boycott call given to LAHDC elections by all political parties and religious bodies of Leh. The party however did not divulge the details and outcome of the meeting. But sources said that the local leadership of the party has also justified the demand.

The meeting among others was attended by BJP district president Leh, Nawang Samastan, its district general secretary, Tashi Gailson, BJP Women Wing president, Rinchen Lhamo, Zanskar BJP president, Stanzin Lakpa and other party workers.

Meanwhile a delegation of People’s Movement Leh leaders called on Lt Governor of Ladakh, R K Mathur today and presented two memorandums one addressed to Prime Minister and another to him seeking recognition under the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh and BODO Council like powers to Hill Councils of Ladakh. The delegation also apprised him of the decision of People’s Movement to boycott the election to LAHDC, Leh.

The delegation comprised Skyabje Thiksey Rinpoche, Ex Rajya Sabha Member, Thupstan Chhewang, Ex MP Lok Sabha and Chhering Dorjey Lakrook, Ex Minister.

The delegation however assured the LG that they will peacefully follow all democratic as well as COVID-19 norms in their activities.

The LG stated that this demand has been addressed to him for the first time and assured that their representation will be referred to the Government of India, an official statement said.

A local Congress leader on the condition of anonymity however said that the party is committed to the cause of Ladakh and people’s interests are supreme for the party.

“People here feel that after the revocation of J&K’s special status and bifurcation of the erstwhile State the land and job rights of Ladakh are vulnerable. We will fight this to the end. The BJP local unit fully understand this even if their national leadership wants to look the other way”, he added.

He said BJP leadership should have taken the local leaders of all parties of Ladakh as well as religious bodies into confidence but it is unfortunate that they are not going to talk to the people over the issue.

Meanwhile, various political parties of Ladakh have also condemned the statement of Ashok Kaul. BSP Unit of Ladakh has strongly come in support of the demand and condemned the BJP leader’s statement. It said the Ladakhis will not allow any interference of BJP leaders from outside.

District Congress Committee (DCC) Leh has also condemned the statement of BJP leader and said it is intolerable. The party said BJP leader is nobody to mingle in Ladakh affairs and suggested him to keep himself out of Ladakh affairs in future.

Aam Aadmi Party, Unit Ladakh too condemned the statement. Party secretary UT Ladakh Iftikaar Ahmad said Kaul’s statement is unacceptable to the Tribal people of Ladakh. He urged him to stay away from Ladakh’s political affairs in future.