LG calls for actual development instead of mere announcements

*‘DCs, SSPs to hold public hearings’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 23: “Jan Abhiyan is a mechanism to ensure on-spot redressal of public grievances. It is a step towards bringing governance to people’s doorstep for efficient Public Service Delivery”, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha made these remarks while addressing a public gathering in Akhnoor today.

The Lt Governor took part in the ongoing ‘Jan Abhiyan’ at Akhnoor and interacted with the public there to obtain a first-hand assessment of socio-economic development in the area and the speed of on-spot public grievance redressal. He also inspected the proceedings of the administration’s efforts in providing door-step governance to the public and took note of the grievances disposed of by the departments on the occasion.

During the tour, the Lt Governor was accompanied by BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Sushma Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Shridhar Patil and other senior and sectoral officers.

The Lt Governor later interacted with the local beneficiaries as well as field staff of departments and took stock of progress achieved under various social assistance and welfare schemes being provided to the people in the block. He emphasized that every possible effort should be made to address the grievances submitted by people on the spot and if, in any case, the issue cannot be resolved immediately, it should be ensured that the same is addressed before the subsequent Block Divas.

Deputy Commissioner, Jammu briefed the Lt Governor about the coverage of beneficiaries under various schemes in the block and the status of public grievances redressed in the ongoing Jan Abhiyan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the Government to ensure a People-Centric Good Governance structure across J&K wherein the primary focus is to make the administration more sensitive, accountable and responsive to the issues/grievances of the public.

While assuring the people that all their genuine issues shall now be considered and addressed on merit in a time bound manner, he said that the Government is in the process of devising an institutional mechanism to involve PRIs and the local public for formulation of developmental plans based on the immediate needs, facilitating the on-spot resolution of local issues and efficient use of available resources for achieving meaningful milestones on the developmental and socio-economic front.

The Lt Governor observed that under the Jan Abhiyan, Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police shall conduct weekly public hearings in their offices every day except for Wednesdays and Sundays, 10.30 am to 11.30 am, and advised the public to project their issues and demands. Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police and senior district officers shall personally visit each sub-divisional headquarters every Wednesday during the Jan Abhiyan/Awami Muhim period and hear public grievances.

He further stressed upon them to address public grievances religiously and visit all subdivisions on a rotational basis for a larger reach of the Jan Abhiyan.

On Back to Village programme, the Lt Governor said that the Government has already issued directions for ensuring the execution of at least two works in every panchayat. Highlighting the role of panchayats in deciding the priority of projects in their jurisdiction, the Lt Governor said that all panchayats of the UT are free to utilize funds under 14th FC, MGNREGA, and the additional amount of Rs 10 lakh according to the needs and demands of the local population. He stressed on cleanliness and hygiene in villages and directed for dovetailing of funds under 14th FC, MGNREGA, and B2V for local interventions in both creation of infrastructure and working out the labour component for manpower to ensure this.

Later, responding to the public demands the Lt Governor stated that the Government is committed to the implementation of 73rd and 74th Amendments ‘in letter and spirit’. He also assured the people that his vision for development is based on realistic planning backed by financial and technical aspects, and the present government shall encourage actual developmental initiatives instead of mere announcements.

Prominent political leader and former Minister, Sham Lal Sharma, Sarpanches/Panches & BDC chairpersons also spoke on the occasion and expressed gratitude for ‘visionary and practical approach’ of the Lt Governor. They also commended the recently announced Mega Economic Package by the government for the relief and revival of businesses and the Universal Health Insurance cover being provided to every resident of the J&K, besides raising several issues of public importance.