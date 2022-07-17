MD AMUL calls on Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 17: Dr. Rupinder Singh Sodhi, Managing Director, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, AMUL today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

Dr Sodhi, accompanied by Gaurav Sharma, CEO, JKMPCL discussed with the Lt Governor about the growth potential of milk production in J&K.

He said that the implementation of Integrated Dairy Development Scheme has resulted in registering a three-time increase in the milk procurement of JKMPCL in three years and five times in the last four years.

While briefing about the achievements made by Jammu and Kashmir Milk Producers Cooperative Limited, Dr Sodhi informed that JKMPCL is eyeing to achieve Rs 325 cr worth turnover this year.

He apprised the Lt Governor on the efforts being made for increasing the milk production capacity in J&K and also shared the need for identifying a suitable land for developing the new dairy plant.

It was informed that JKMPCL has paid Rs 350 cr in the last 1.5 to 2 years for milk procurement to small & marginal farmers, providing them better livelihood especially during covid times, besides paying highest rate in the country for milk procurement to farmers.

The Lt Governor observed that the dairy sector has a huge potential in UT to generate employment and it can immensely contribute in the socio-economic transformation of the farming community and those associated with the sector.

He reiterated the Government’s commitment for promoting milk production and increasing capacity of value addition in Jammu and Kashmir.