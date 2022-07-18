Army Captain, Junior Officer Killed In Accidental Grenade Blast In Jammu

JAMMU, July 18: An Army Captain and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) were killed and four others wounded in an explosion along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of J&K’s Poonch district, officials said today.

An army spokesman said that an accidental grenade blast occurred last night in the Mendhar Sector of District Poonch when troops were performing their duties along the Line of Control.

“The blast resulted in injuries to soldiers who were immediately evacuated by helicopter to Udhampur,” said the spokesman.

He further informed that during the treatment one officer and one JCO succumbed to their injuries.

Defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said that the deceased along with other troops were performing their duties along the LoC in the Mendhar sector at that time. The deceased have been identified as Captain Anand and Naib Subedar Bhagwan Singh. (AGENCIES)