Sir,

Refer news item ‘J&K gets 85 MBBS seats under EWS quota’ DE June 22, 2019.

It is indeed a good news for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The additional 85 seats under EWS quota will provide chances to students belonging to weaker sections of the society to fulfill their dreams of becoming doctors.

Besides, the allotment of seats will give a further boost to medical field in this part of the country. The opening of four more Medical Colleges in the State from this year will also benefit the medical fraternity. However what is to be ensured is that these colleges are fully equipped with infrastructure and staff. Otherwise there is no fun in making these colleges functional. We expect the Government must have taken all these parameters into consideration before making announcement about their functioning.

Sudhir Manhas

Jammu