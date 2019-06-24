Management of water supply

Sir,

There always remains acute shortage of drinking water in most of the rural areas. We often see the people protesting against PHE Department for non supply of drinking water in rural areas. It is true that the department of PHE has failed to meet the needs of public. The poor people suffer for want of water and try manage the same by fetching it from the traditional sources like bowlies and ponds which is not safe for drinking.

It has been observed that network of pipes and water taps have been laid down in all villages, but the pipes and taps often remain dry for want of water despite the fact that the department of PHE has established a network of divisional, sub-divisional and sectional offices having the required staff strength. Besides there is also a good network of CP workers at par with the number of water taps. The main objective of this department is to manage water supply for the entire population without any excuse. But the irony is that on one hand the people are thirsty for want of water and on the other hand CP workers are hungry for want of wages. Then, what for this department?

Besides, there is total mismanagement of water supply by the concerned authorities. The most burning question is: when all the officers are getting their salary regularly and all file works are also going on in routine,why there are irregularities and shortage of drinking water supply. At least something must be wrong at the bottom. As per estimate the department is not able to supply more than twenty five percent of the total need of drinking water. There is no regular schedule of water supply in rural areas. In some areas it is supplied once a week and in others once in a month. The main reason behind this seems to be non seriousness or inefficiency of the concerned engineers. As a matter of fact, there is no shortage of natural resources of water. Huge volume of water flowing in the streams and rivers remains untapped and is wasted due to mismanagement by the concerned authorities. The dugwells and reservoirs are constructed irrationally without estimating the available potential and actual demand of the area. The result is thirsty public and hungry CP workers.

Hence it is suggested that the concerned engineers should be given training in the field of water supply management in rural areas. Besides the existing capacity of all the dugwells and reservoirs should be enhanced and improved after making estimates of actual need and potential of the area. If the existing potential of the available water is fully exploited and utilised properly, there can never be any shortage of drinking water in any area. What we need is only proper planning and management for which efficient managers are required.

OP Sharma

On e-mail