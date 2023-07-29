Mayor takes strong exception to technical fault in construction of culvert

Kick starts construction of culvert, lane -drain

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 29: Stressing that the Urban Local Body (ULB) will now prefer smart works over civil works, Mayor, Jammu city, Rajinder Sharma today along with senior BJP leader and councillor of Ward Number 69, Gurmeet Kour Randhawa started work of a culvert in Sainik Colony area which will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 16.51 lakh.

The culvert, the work of which was started today, was earlier constructed at a very low level and due to this technical fault the water during rains gushed into residential houses causing damages.

Taking a strict note of the same, the Mayor issued standing instructions to the concerned Executive Engineer to raise the height of the culvert.

“Such technical expertise was expected from you (concerned Executive Engineer) which you have not done and I have to direct you to raise the level of the culvert for the convenience of the public,” the Mayor said after detecting major loophole adding: “If I have to do this (detecting the technical fault), then for what purpose the Executive Engineer concerned is paid for.”

Mayor, who is also general secretary of All India Mayors’ Council and a senior BJP leader asked the Executive Engineer concerned to construct the culvert in such a manner that the water from road during the rainy days and that of drains also may flow beneath the culvert and the public should not be put to losses because of poor application of mind by the concerned persons of the Engineering Wing of JMC.

Mayor also issued instructions for the construction of ramp connecting the culvert and said that if any technical error in the construction work of the culvert is detected after its completion, it will straightaway invite strict action against the concerned Executive Engineer.

The strict instructions by the Mayor triggered applauds for him and his extraordinary working style from the prominent persons of the area who were present on the occasion to witness the start of developmental work.

Councillor Ward Number 69, Gurmeet Kour Randhawa while speaking on the occasion said that development spree in entire Jammu is in full swing under the visionary leadership of Mayor Rajinder Sharma.

After this the Mayor started lane and drain work in New Plot area of Ward number 16 which will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 27.86 lakh.

On the occasion Mayor told reporters that initially an annual budget of Rs. 20 crore was for all the 75 Wards in the year 2018 but now JMC spends Rs. 157 crore per year on developmental works.