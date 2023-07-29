Div Com reviews developmental scenario, implementation of schemes in Kishtwar

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, July 29: Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, who is on a two day visit to Kishtwar today reviewed the developmental scenario and implementation of Central schemes in the district.

Chairing a meeting of officers of district administration, he took detailed review of implementation of schemes/programmes and developmental issues pertaining to the District.

District Development Commissioner Kishtwar, Dr Devansh Yadav; ADDC, Sham Lal; ADC, Inderjeet Singh Parihar; ACR, Varunjeet Singh Charak; Joint Director Planning, Mohd Iqbal; CEO Kishtwar Development Authority, Dr Rishi Kumar; SDM Marwah, Dr Mohsin Raza; ACD, Manoj Kumar; DPO, Sunil Bhutyal; SE PHE, SE PDD, besides district heads of different departments and ExEns attended the meeting.

At the outset, the District Development Commissioner gave a resume of developmental and other activities in Kishtwar district.

Reviewing the physical and financial progress achieved in the execution of developmental works by different departments, the Divisional Commissioner directed the executing agencies to accelerate the progress for time bound completion of projects. He further directed to ensure judicious and gainful expenditure of released funds.

He further took detailed review of tendering and allotment of the projects approved under District Capex, JJM and NABARD. The Divisional Commissioner directed the departments to immediately get pending administrative approvals at their level and resolve the land and forest issues, if any, in coordination with the concerned departments.

The district heads were directed to set targets for the subordinates and field functionaries in terms of completion of works and implementation of schemes.

Underlining the importance of the self-employment sector, the Div Com directed the implementing departments to hold special camps to encourage and register youth for different self-employment schemes rolled out by the Union and UT Governments.

The Div Com took a detailed review of the progress of work on mega projects, including Ayush Hospital , Indoor sports stadium, GDC Campus Building Paddar, CHC Building Marwah, SC Hostel Building Paddar, Atholi Bridge etc. He directed the executing agencies to ensure timely completion of these projects, while directing the DDC to resolve the bottlenecks, if any.

He also took review of implementation of flagship schemes and programmes, Physical and financial progress under district capex budget 2023-24, progress made in Tourism sector, implementation of Beneficiary oriented schemes, progress made under MGNREGA, SBM, PMAY G, Awaas plus, Agriculture and Horticulture sector schemes.

The Div Com directed the concerned departments to mobilize men and machinery for effective implementation of all schemes and coverage of 100% eligible beneficiaries under the schemes.

Inquiring about the Division wise progress of PMGSY projects, the Div Com directed the concerned authorities to expedite the progress of work and achieve the targets set by the Government as per the timeline.

Regarding Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, the Div Com directed the Civil and police Administration to intensify awareness campaigns across the district by roping in the Panchayati Raj Institutions and the educational institutions.

Later, the Divisional Commissioner conducted a review meeting with the officers of the Revenue Department including ACR, SDMs & Tehsildars. He took overall assessment of the functioning of departments and achievements of deliverables, delivery of online services and eviction of encroached state land.

Meanwhile, Div Com also conducted an interactive meeting with the authorities of Pakkal Dul, Kawar, Keru, Rattle Hydro Power Projects to inquire about the status of these HEPPs and discussed different issues pertaining to these projects.

He directed the DDC and the ALC to coordinate with project authorities for the timely resolution of these issues besides ensuring effective implementation of prescribed guidelines.