Delegations of QCI, Srinagar residents call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 29: The officials of Quality Control of India (QCI) led by its Secretary General, Dr Ravi P Singh called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, here today.

The delegation comprising Dr Varinder Kanwar, CEO, NABET, QCI; Vikram Jindal, Lead, Sarpanch Samvaad; Manik Gupta, Dy. Director, Aditya Lakshman, Sr. Project Manager and the Lt Governor had productive discussion on sectoral assessment, particularly in healthcare, education and infrastructure.

The members of the delegation apprised the Lt Governor on various activities of QCI in J&K. They expressed their willingness in promoting and furthering development initiatives for the welfare of people in Jammu Kashmir.

The Lt Governor appreciated the efforts of QCI and assured all assistance and support from the UT administration to QCI in their endeavours.

Meanwhile, a delegation of residents of Downtown Srinagar called on Lieutenant Governor.

The delegation under the banner of Greater Srinagar Leadership submitted a memorandum to the Lt Governor containing various public issues and demands for the welfare of the people.

Later, the representatives of Gujjar and Bakerwal Youth Welfare Conference from Karnah, Kupwara also called on the Lt Governor and put forth issues and demands of their area.

The Lt Governor assured the members of delegation of appropriate action on the issues and demands presented by them.