Mayor Srinagar addresses ‘U20 Mayoral Summit’ at Ahmedabad

Excelsior Correspondent

AHMEDABAD, July 8: The Mayor of Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu today said that Srinagar city has the distinction of being designated as a part of UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) in the field of Crafts and Folk Arts, the only second city in India in this category after Jaipur.

The Mayor of Srinagar said this while addressing U20 Mayoral Summit at Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

During his address, Mattu said, local culture plays an important role in not only how a city functions but how a city grows and redefines itself from time to time. Srinagar being the oldest and heritage city in the country has championed in surviving of traditional economy and local culture which is a great achievement in itself, he added.

Sharing his insights at the U20 Mayoral Summit’s Thematic Session on ‘Championing Local Culture and Economy’, Mattu said, championing of local culture and economy of a city is not only important from the perspective of identity as people of the city but is also important in the perspective of sustainable job creation and economic development of the city.

Mayor emphasized, there is a drastic need and the time has come to liberalise our laws to meet the growing urban challenges.

It is worth mentioning here that Mattu has the privilege of participating in the U20 Urban Mayoral Summit held in Ahmedabad. Known for his visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to his city, Mattu actively engaged in the summit to contribute his valuable insights and expertise on pressing urban challenges.

Mattu actively participated in discussions and exchanges of ideas with fellow mayors from around the world. He shared his extensive knowledge and experiences in urban development, governance, and sustainable practices, among other crucial topics that impact cities globally.

Mattu’s presence at the U20 Urban Mayoral Summit not only showcased his exceptional leadership but also highlighted his city’s commitment to addressing urban issues on an international platform. By actively participating in such esteemed gatherings, he ensured that the voice of his city was heard and its interests were well-represented among the global community of mayors.

The Mayor of Srinagar also called on the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel and extended an invitation to him to visit Srinagar.

He joined Mayors from G20 nations in addressing joint challenges. He also held bilateral interactions with Deputy Mayor London, Deputy Mayor Muscat, Mayor Kitchener and others present in Mayoral Summit.