Dalai Lama to reach Leh on July 10

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, July 8: Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama will be reaching here on over a month-long tour of the Union Territory of Ladakh on July 10.

This was announced at a joint press conference addressed here by the office bearers of Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) and Ladakh Gompa Association (LGA).

Addressing, LBA chief Thupstan Chhewang said His Holiness The Dalai Lama will reach Leh on July 10.

He is expected to stay in the Union Territory of Ladakh till middle or even end of August during which he will tour various places and address the gathering.

The Union Territory of Ladakh administration and Autonomous Hill Development Council Leh have been engaged in making arrangements for the visit of the Tibetan spiritual leader.

Thupstan Chhewang has appealed to the people to join in large numbers to welcome The Dalai Lama.