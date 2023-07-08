Chief Justice inaugurates Legal Aid Clinics at Tangdhar, Teetwal

*Interacts with bar, students, civil administration

KUPWARA, July 8: On the second day of his visit to Kupwara district, Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N Kotiswar Singh today inaugurated Legal Aid Clinics at Tangdhar and Teetwal and interacted with bar members, students and civil administration here.

Principal Secretary to Chief Justice M K Sharma, District and Sessions Judge Kupwara (Chairperson, DLSA Kupwara) Shazia Tabasum; Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan; Principal Government Degree College Kupwara, Prof. Haroon Rashid, SSP Kupwara, Yougal Manhas; Civil Judge/Munsiff, Tangdhar Court, Faizan I Nazar; DDC Member Karnah, Adv. Najma Hamid, President Bar Association, Qazi Mehboob Illahi, Members of Bar Association Karnah and local PRIs and officers of Tehsil administration were present at the inauguration functions of Legal Aid Clinics held at Government Degree College Tangdhar and Teetwal.

After inaugurating the Legal Aid Clinic, the Chief Justice delivered Presidential address in which he invoked the Preamble of the Constitution which calls for securing justice for all citizens to highlight the importance of providing free legal aid to vast sections of people who are still unaware of their legal rights and privileges”.

“Judiciary has to play important role apart from adjudication, that is legal awareness”, Justice Kotiswar said.

The Chief Justice further said that Judiciary has to ensure that people’s rights are not being trampled upon and dignity of the individuals is respected. He underscored the importance of Legal Aid Clinics in enhancing the people’s access to justice.

“Legal Aid Clinics are one of the important ways to fulfill our Constitutional pledge of ensuring access to justice for one and all,” he said.

The Chief Justice further remarked that PLVs are foot soldiers and can play important role in making Legal Aid Clinics more vibrant and effective by going to grassroots for legal awareness among the people to increase their access to justice.

While congratulating District administration Kupwara, Chief Justice said that I am happy to note that development has taken place in Tangdhar and Teetwal areas. Rich history and contribution of Karnah residents are immense, though there are some difficulties, but by co-operation and coordination we can over come these difficulties, he said.

Meanwhile, at Government Degree College Kupwara, Chief Justice interacted with students and received their feedback regarding judicial system and their interest in judiciary.

Civil Judge/Munsiff, Tangdhar, Faizan I Nazar presented conducted the proceedings of programme. President Bar Association Tangdhar presented welcome address at Degree college Tangdhar.

District & Sessions Judge Kupwara delivering the welcome address at the inauguration function at Teetwal said that Legal Aid Clinics are bridging the gap of justice, empowering the people by giving awareness about legal rights and social justice to marginalised sections of society.

The Deputy Commissioner Kupwara presenting the development profile of the district said that Kupwara district has been chosen in Aspirational District plan in the country and improving different parameters and Thematic areas.

Civil Judge/Munsiff Tangdhar proposed the vote of thanks at teetwal.

Chief Justice also visited District jail Kupwara where he interacted with undertrials and prisons and passed slew of directions for expediting their trials and appeals respectively.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of High Court of J&K and Ladakh, and Patron in Chief J&K SLA Justice N Kotiswar today visited Sharda Temple and Gurudwara at LoC Teetwal, along with his wife Prof (Dr) Vijay Lakshmi Barara.

He was accompanied by Principal Secretary to CJ M K Sharma, Chairman DLSA Kupwara Shazia Tabassum, DC Kupwara Ayushi Sudan, SSP Kupwara Yougal Manhas, SDM Karnah Dr Gulzar, Tehsildar Karnah Syed Eyad Qadri and others.

The Chief Justice was received by Sharda Temple Committee members including Ajaz Khan, Ravinder Tikku, Hridyayan, Pujari of the Temple, prominent locals and pilgrims from South India present there.

LoC Teetwal was a traditional route of pilgrimage to Sharda Peeth which was last stopped in 1948 after tribal raids and partition. Ever since no such yatra has taken place. The Committee comprising the civil society of Tangdhar Karnah and other parts of J&K is actively engaged for recreating this ancient heritage.