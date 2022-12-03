Mayor seeks support of officials, citizens in fight against corruption

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 3: Stressing on eradication of corruption from public life and society as a whole, Mayor, Jammu, Rajinder Sharma appealed the officers, staff members of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and citizens to make anti corruption drive launched by JMC a grand success.

Mayor during an interactive session with the officers of Jammu Municipal Corporation and its line departments on the topic Corruption Free India held in the Conference Hall of JMC said “Corruption is cause of all evils in the society and we all should join hands to make our country free of this menace’’.

Mayor said that this is the need of the hour and every officer, staff member and every citizen should make this a mass movement and work with coordinated efforts to bring pragmatic change.

He said “All of us are aware of the need for a nation to be free of corruption, especially in this fast progressing era of technology and online payments,. The need for a corruption-free India is essential for the country to develop and progress,. India has been plagued by corruption for centuries, and it has become an entrenched part of society’’, he added.

He said corruption only breeds more corruption and that is blatantly visible in our modern day India where one can be seen giving bribes in a corner for some reason or the other. India faces the problem of corruption at various levels. This problem is eating our country internally, he added.

Mayor said everyone should participate whole heartedly to eliminate corruption from the society. He further said that corruption is the main obstacle in the development of the country and it is ruining the country. “It is time for each one of us to realize the negative impact of corruption on our country and contribute our bit to make it corruption-free’’, he added.

Another interactive session was held with the other line departments in the Conference Hall of JMC and Mayor, Jammu briefed all the officers of the line departments that Jammu Municipal Corporation is going to organize a Pad Yatra (Tramp) on 09/12/2022 at 10:30 AM on the call which was given by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi from Red Fort on 15th August regarding corruption free India. In this historical Pad Yatra which is to be taken out under the banner of Jammu Municipal Corporation , students from different schools ,colleges, universities, a number of trade organizations, Chamber of Commerce and various social organizations will participate.