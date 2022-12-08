Mayor seeks active participation of youth

Freeing society from corruption

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 8: In commemoration of International Anti-Corruption Day which is on December, 9, the Department of Students Welfare, University of Jammu in collaboration with Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) organized a lecture cum interaction programme on the topic ‘Towards a Transparent and Corruption free System’. Rajinder Sharma, Mayor, Jammu was the chief guest and the resource person. Prof. Naresh Padha, Dean Academic Affairs, University of Jammu presided over the function.

In his address, Rajinder Sharma invoked the active participation of the youth in creation of a transparent and corruption free society. He stressed on the need of a transparent system which is the prerequisite for a developed society. He informed about several significant initiatives recently undertaken in this regard. He also informed that with the mission to enlighten the youth about their rights and duties, he would reach to various colleges and institutions and also invited the students and scholars of the University to take part in massive rally against corruption which would commence from Parade Ground on December, 9 at 10:00 am.

In his remarks, Prof Naresh Padha cited several transparent and hassle free practices which are being followed at the University of Jammu. Asserting the need to establish a corruption free society so that country grows at a faster pace, he acknowledged the collective role of youth, parents, institutions and the society.

Chairperson Campus Cultural Committee, Prof. Vishav Raksha also conducted an informal and candid interaction session with the audience on the topic of corruption which engrossed the audience. She also presented the vote of thanks.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Dr. Anil Gupta, Associate Dean SW informed that the Department of Students Welfare is always keen to organize the activities which are for the benefit of the students, scholars and stakeholders and today’s lecture is very important in that series.

The event was coordinated by Ajay Gupta Executive Engineer, JMC and Sumeet Sharma, Drama Instructor, SW who also conducted the event.

The events of DSW are conceived, planned and organised by the team consisting of Prof. Prakash Antahal (Dean Students Welfare), Prof. Vishav Raksha (Chairperson, Campus Cultural Committee), Prof. Sanjana Kaul (Co-Chairperson, Campus Cultural Committee), Dr. Anil Gupta (Associate Dean SW), Dr. Garima Gupta and Dr. Pritam Singh (Assistant Deans, SW), Dr. A.R. Manhas and Dr. Shallu Sharma (Deputy Proctors), members of Campus Cultural Committee, Ms. Mansi Mantoo (Media Officer), Sumeet Sharma (Drama Instructor) and Ifra Kak (Cultural Officer).