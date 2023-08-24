Mayor, others pay glowing tribute to Vaishnavi on his 98th birth anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 24: Glowing tribute were paid to Amarnath Vaishnavi a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue and a great Kashmiri Pandit leader who is also called father of the community on his 98th birth anniversary at a function organised by Amarnath Vaishnavi Foundation here, today.

Mayor Jammu, Rajinder Sharma was the chief guest on the occasion while Secretary Cultural Academy, Bharat Singh Manhas was the guest of honour.

On the occasion a short Film by Vyeth on Amarnath Vaishnavi was shown to audience which was followed by screening of Sanjay Raina’s short `Film who am I’. It was preceded by releasing of Amaranth Vaishnavi memorial song.

Paying rich tributes to Vaishnavi Ji, Mayor Rajinder Sharma recalled his services to the nation and Kashmiri Pandit community especially after mass exodus in 1989. He said Vaishnavi Ji was an honest and dedicated leader who was wedded to the national cause right from his childhood. He said there are very few people who never care for their own lives but dedicate themselves for public welfare and Vaishnavi Ji was one among such great people.

Mayor said the best tribute to this great leader will be that “We should work on his ideals and elect the honest and dedicated public representatives irrespective of political, caste and other considerations in the coming elections”. “To reform the system and make it responsive to the public election of honest, educated and dedicated public representatives is must”, he added.

Earlier Shiban Ji Bhat, Trustee Amar Balidan Trust in his welcome address threw light on life history and political struggle of Vaishnavi Ji right from his association with late Jana Sangh leader, Balraj Madhok and Pt Prem Nath Dogra. He said Vaishnavi joined Praja Parisahd movement actively with Prem Nath Dogra and was jailed for a long time.

Later he joined many nationalist agitations in Kashmir, Ladakh and Jammu and served the community to his last breath.

Balkrishan Sanyasi a renowned writer who has also penned down a book on Vaishnavi’s life said there was no freedom movement in Kashmir but it was a communal movement headed by Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah against a Hindu ruler. “ A myth is being created by calling it a freedom movement. Quit Kashmir movement was aimed at creating a theocratic State,” he added.

He said Praja Parisahd Movement led by Pt Prem Nath Dogra was only patriotic and nationalist movement in J&K.

Beena Budhki gave Amarnath Vaishanvi memorial lecture. Rohini Vaishnavi the founder of the Amarnath Vaishnavi Foundation proposed the vote of thanks and recalled the service of Vaishnavi to nation and his community.

On the occasion 16 KP scholars were given scholarships by the Mayor on behalf of Foundation. Veteran community leader and associate of Late Vaishnavi Ji Moti Lal Malla was honoured on the occasion. Besides, him Kuldeep Saproo a music composer, Rohit Bhat and his team, Sanjay Raina, J K Koul Bezan a well known artist, Prof Beena Budhki, a scholar, singer, Suresh Chouhan were honoured.

The stage was managed by Bindiya Tickoo.