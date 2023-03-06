Mayor for transparency, Gujarat type development in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 6: Stressing on ensuring transparency and accountability to usher the era of Gujarat type developments in Jammu, the Mayor, Jammu, Rajinder Sharma today asked officers to go for out of box solutions for the issues and problems so that people may avail all types of facilities they are entitled for in a Union Territory.

Chairing a meeting to review the ongoing works at Bahu Fort and Bawe Wali Mata in Jammu under Smart City Project, Mayor, said that an era of transparency and accountability has begun in Jammu and Kashmir where the agencies carrying on developmental works have to be answerable before the masses and elected representatives for the quality of works executed by them and details of every penny spent by them on such works.

During the meeting power point presentation was given by Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Commissioner and Smart City Project, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Rahul Yadav in which he explained the ongoing developmental and beautification projects at Bahu Fort and Bawe Wali Mata pilgrimage place.

Mayor said that day after tomorrow he will inspect the ground work of the Project executed so far and timeline for it.

Sharma said that officers have to look for out of box solutions and the era of stereotype culture and red tape is over as he will personally check the ground reality of developments and listen to the public also as working system in the offices has changed now.

“Gujarat has become number one in development because the helmsmen there removed all the hindrances and widened the roads shifting even the religious places coming in way,” the Mayor maintained adding, “An era of transparency, efficiency and accountability has taken off in the country and in J&K also under the directions of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha wherein each and every work shall be done in a transparent manner by fixing accountability.”

The Mayor was informed that Rs. 35.40 lakh developmental works have been completed at Har Ki Poudi in Bahu Fort area near river Tawi under which stairs, rallying and Ghats were developed.

The officers also told him that Rs. 999.41 lakh were spent on the construction of Musical Water Fountain with sound and light show at Bagh-e-Bahu and it has been completed under PMDP-1 scheme with was outsourced to the M/S Atlas Event Management Company.

He was also informed that on extension of Bagh-e-Bahu garden Jammu Rs. 701 lakh was spent and on beautification of area and linking it with main Bagh-e-Bahu garden, and providing light and sound system Rs. 79.24 lakh was spent.

After the meeting the Mayor told reporters that the people now should also come to know about the works being executed under the Smart City Project.

He gave example of Tallab Tillo where Rs. 20 crore is being spent for developments including road widening.

Officers of JDA, JMC, Smart City Project and others were also present in the review meeting.