LG Mishra reviews implementation of pollution control laws in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Mar 6: The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Retd) BD Mishra, held a meeting with Regional Director, Ladakh Pollution Control Committee (LPCC), Aditya Madanpotra, at Raj Niwas to review the implementation of pollution control laws in Ladakh.

The LG inquired about the issue raised by the representatives of the All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association (ALHGHA) regarding the notification issued by Ladakh Pollution Control Committee to comply with the need to install a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) for commercial properties with more than 19 rooms for the registration of their hotels. He also inquired about the steps that can be taken to control groundwater pollution in Ladakh without hampering operations of the hotels.

Madanpotra informed the LG about the discussion held by the Ladakh Pollution Control Committee with members of ALHGHA regarding exploring models of STPs that remain functional even in sub-zero temperatures in a cold weather area such as Ladakh. He also informed about the issue faced by the hoteliers due to the non-connectivity of their personal STPs with the main STP at Agling. He further informed that most of the hotels have constructed soak pits and septic tanks for sewage treatment.

LG instructed the Regional Director of LPCC to adopt multifront approaches such as conducting a workshop on the functioning of soak pits, septic tanks and STPs. He also stated that the stakeholders of the ALHGHA may approach the High Court to seek relaxation in the norms issued under the directions of this Court by the Pollution Control Committee.

Meanwhile, LG Mishra met President of International Association for Ladakh Studies (IALS), Dr Sonam Wangchuk and members of Christian Association Ladakh, here at Raj Niwas.

Dr Wangchuk informed the LG that 20th edition of the IALS Conference would be held this year from June 8 to 11 at Heidelberg University in Germany. He requested for financial assistance for students and research scholars from Ladakh for their lodging and boarding so that they can take part in the conference at Germany. He also highlighted the need for framing heritage regulations and guidelines in Ladakh.

A delegation from Christian Association Ladakh led by its President, Dechen Chamga, also called on LG and informed that there are 167 Christians in Ladakh, with churches at Leh, Shey and Khaltse. He informed about the branches of Moravian Mission School, including the School at Leh where around 900 students are studying. He also informed about various other initiatives taken by them for the overall development of the Ladakhi society.