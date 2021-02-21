Mayor, Councillor inaugurate restaurant

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 21: Mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Chander Mohan Gupta along with Councillor Ward 47, Shardha Kumari here today inaugurated a restaurant at the backside of Jammu University gate near Bagh-e-Bahu Police Station.

The restaurant has been started by Surinder Patyal under Aatamnirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan.

After inaugurating the restaurant, Shardha Kumari said due to COVID-19 pandemic many people lost their jobs and faced losses in businesses too.

“But now under Aatamnirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan started by our Prime Minister many people are becoming self dependant by opening restaurants, saloons, shops etc to earn livelihood.

She requested the Mayor to provide a high mast light for the area and to develop the footpath there.

Ward president Dalveer Singh, Krishan Chander, Subash, Ajay, Karuna, Parshotam, Kuldeep, Saryara Sabha members and other prominent citizens of the area were also present on the occasion.