Dogri Bhasha Academy releases Dogri poetry book

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 21: Dogri Bhasha Academy Jammu released a Dogri poetry book “Fang honsle de”, written by young poet Arun Aksh Dev, here at K L Saigal Hall, Jammu.

On this occasion, Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor JMC was the chief guest while. Arun Parbhat Singh Jamwal, President BJYM JK UT, was the guest of honour. Ch Surinder Singh, Councilor of Ward number 29 JMC; Chandan Dutta, social activist and Chairman Kotli Colony Welfare Trust; Veena Basotra, General secretary BJP Pahari Zila were the special guests of the day.

Dr Rattan Basotra, Chief Dogri Editor JKACL; Roshan Bral, President Dogri Bhasha Academy, Jammu; Usha Kiran, Shiv Sushil, Rampaul Dogra, Rekha Rajput and other Dogri writers, poets, Dogri lovers were also present during this book release function.