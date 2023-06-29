PM Modi Greets People On Bakrid, Ashadhi Ekadashi

NEW DELHI, Jun 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, June 29, 2023 greeted Muslim people on the occasion of Id Ul-Adha.

“Greetings on Id Ul-Adha. May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society. Eid Mubarak!” he tweeted.

The festival is observed to commemorate the spirit of sacrifice and devotion to the Almighty.

Ashadhi Ekadashi

Mr. Modi also greeted people on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi on Thursday.

Devouts believe that Lord Vishnu goes to rest for four months, known as ‘chaturmaas’, on this day and nothing auspicious is done during the period.

Mr. Modi tweeted, “Wishing everyone a blessed Ashadhi Ekadashi. May this sacred day inspire us to embrace virtues of devotion, humility and compassion in line with the Warkari tradition. With Bhagwan Vitthal’s blessings, may we always work together to build a happy, peaceful and inclusive society.”