Review security, logistics, other arrangements DGP, FC Home, LG’s Pr Secy visit twin Yatra routes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 28: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, Financial Commissioner (FC) Home RK Goyal, and Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandhari today visited the twin routes of pilgrimage to Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine.

After examining the arrangements at Baltal Camp, they visited Panjtharni, Chandanwari, and Pahalgam Nunwan Base Camp to review the security, logistics, and other arrangements for the ensuring Yatra. The officers also visited Domail and Neelgrath Helipad.

Chairing joint meetings of the officers of Police, CAPFs, and other stakeholders, the officers stressed for full coordination among the forces and other stakeholders for smooth conduct of the yatra.

They emphasized on identifying the sensitive places on yatra routes which need additional facilitation of the yatris. The deployed officers were also directed to implement the devised plans on ground for security and safety of the pilgrims and to work diligently to ensure the highest standards of professionalism while extending the assistance and cooperation to the yatris.

The visiting officers also stressed on keeping all communication networks with all stations to meet any eventuality. Further camp directors were directed to conduct fire audit of all langars and tents to avoid any untoward incident.

A press statement said that the meetings were attended by DIG SKR Rayees Mohammad Bhat, DC Anantnag Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid among other senior officers.

Meanwhile, on behalf of DGP Dilbag Singh, the AIG Welfare Police Headquarters, Dr Abhishek Mahajan presented admission letters in Food Craft Institute (FCI) Jammu to two Next of Kins (NoKs) of the JKP martyrs for imparting them the skill development training.

As per a statement, the admission letters were presented to Saqib Bashir son of martyr selection grade constable Bashir ahmad Hajam of Budgam and Shahnawaz Hussain brother of martyr constable Mohammad Afzal Dar of Budgam.

Thus far, 23 nominations have been received from the NoKs of the martyrs to get trained in different courses offered by FCI Jammu.

The idea behind imparting skill development training to the NoKs of the martyrs was highlighted in the goal and aim of the “Empower and Enable Project” designed and executed by Maahira Mahajan, studying at UWC Atlantic in the UK and Aditya Mahajan studying in UWC Southeast Asia in Singapore.