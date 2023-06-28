LG inaugurates 100-Bedded Base Hospitals at Baltal, Chandanwari

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/ANANTNAG/ GANDERBAL, June 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the 100-Bedded Base Hospitals at Baltal and Chandanwari, through virtual mode, today.

The Lt Governor congratulated the DRDO, all the associated officials, engineers and the workforce for completing the construction of the hospitals in a record time of 15 days.

The Lt Governor said the two makeshift State-of-the-art hospitals, built by DRDO, will help in providing better and round the clock healthcare facilities to the pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and to those engaged in Yatra Management.

The Lt Governor expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Health for providing all necessary resources for hospitals.

Baltal and Chandanwari Hospitals are equipped with the most advanced equipment, separate block for doctors and nursing staff, ICU Wards, Oxygenated Wards and Triage areas and other required inventories for all critical medical care, he added.

“J&K Government has laid great emphasis on healthcare of pilgrims and local community involved for arrangements of pilgrimage,” the Lt Governor said.

He directed the health officials to prepare a proposal for permanent hospitals at Baltal and Chandanwari. Soon base camps will have sustainable healthcare facilities, he added.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to ensure strict enforcement of all the health-related SoPs with special focus on sanitation and cleanliness in and around the hospitals. It is our collective responsibility to make the pilgrimage of the devotees more convenient and hassle-free, he added.

He urged the doctors and nursing staff to serve the people with compassion. He also wished the pilgrims and entire management team health, happiness and prosperity.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and senior officers of DRDO, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and Civil Administration attended the inaugural ceremony.