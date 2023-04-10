Mattu Resigns As Apni Party Youth President

SRINAGAR, Apr 10: Apni Party leader and Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu on Monday resigned as president of the party’s youth wing.

Mattu was appointed as the youth president by the Apni Party in February 2021.

Announcing his resignation on social media, Mattu thanked party president Altaf Bukhari for the responsibility.

“Have tendered my resignation as the Youth President of @Apnipartyonline. I thank Party President @AltafBukhari01 Sb for this responsibility and also extend gratitude to the @YouthJKAP team. With all humility at my command, I extend my full support to my successor and the party,” Mattu tweeted.

He, however, didn’t divulge any reason for resigning from the party post. Mattu, has hopped different parties, ever since he joined politics.

The Apni Party was founded by Altaf Bukhari in March 2020, eight months after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.