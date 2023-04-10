EMPLOYMENT (10-04-2023)

Urgently Required

8th pass, 10th pass, 12th pass & Graduate can also apply

1) Receptionist, Data Operator, Telcaller

2) Office Assistant, Accountant, Computer Operator: M/F

3) Driver, Sales Associate, Shop Boys

4) Account Assistant, Coordinator, Counsellor.

5) Security Guard Night & Day Shift Helper Packing Boys / Ladies.

6) Hotels & Restaurants Staff M/F, Washing Boys

Interview 10 April to 11 April

Call : 6006796637

Muni Kamal Public High School

(Opp Punjab National Bank Gangyal Jammu)

Staff Required

Eng/Maths/Hindi/SSt/Science Tr. (to Teach 5th to 10th Classes)

Peon (Preferably from local area) (Male/Female) 02

Submitted your resume with in week time in Principal Office

Contact No: 9149657614, 7006557965

SD/

Principal

Driver’s Required

Two Drivers required for four vehicle.

1) Car Driver – 1 No.

Driver from Bakshi Nagar or Nr By area.

2) Tata Mobile – 1 No.

Driver from Ban Talab or Nr By area.

Contact: 9419191971

Wanted

Female Account-01

Experienced in tally and

all accounting work.

Salary negotiable

6006288808

Staff Required

(1) Maths/Science Teacher (B.sc/or B.sc, B.ed)

(2) Nursery Teacher

(3) General Line Teacher (Pre-Primary and Primary Classes)

(4) Peon (Female)

Salary Negotiable

Note:- (Local preferred)

Contact immediately Only during

working hour 9 am to 1pm

Ph.No.9419124580, 01912531770

Cambridge Public High School Paloura Jammu

Urgently Required

1) HR Assistant (Experience )

2) Store Manager / Assistant(Male/Female)

3) Floor Manager (Male/ Female)

4) Sales Manager (Experience)

5) Content Writer

6) Tele caller (Female)

7) Cashier(Male/ Female)

8) Security Guards for Jammu

9) Field Supervisor / Sales Executives

10) Pantry boy / girl

Contact

Brave security and placement services

Address:-669 Sector -C Sainik Colony Near Signature Towers Chowdhi Road Jammu

Mobile number:-9796733175, 9797721646

bsbravesec@gmail.com

Required

1. Nur, UK Trained Teachers – 2 Nos

2. Telecallers – 3 Nos

3. M.S.W – 1 No

4. Centre Head/ Teachers – 2 Nos

Please apply those who really need a job, computer knowledge and having exp in respective field.

(Staying near Channi)

rajeshsetindia@gmail.com

9419100331

JOB OPPORTUNITY

Required 18 boys/girls for office staff in a Medical Company for all J&K districts.

Qualification: 10th, 12th, Grad. & above.

Income: 10,400 to 18,200 (P/M)

(As per Co. Rule)

Interested candidates can visit along with the biodata at our office- 824-A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, near VIP Bags showroom.

Note: Freshers can also apply

Contact : 9796256081, 9906029039