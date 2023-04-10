EMPLOYMENT (10-04-2023)

Urgently Required
8th pass, 10th pass, 12th pass & Graduate can also apply
1) Receptionist, Data Operator, Telcaller
2) Office Assistant, Accountant, Computer Operator: M/F
3) Driver, Sales Associate, Shop Boys
4) Account Assistant, Coordinator, Counsellor.
5) Security Guard Night & Day Shift Helper Packing Boys / Ladies.
6) Hotels & Restaurants Staff M/F, Washing Boys
Interview 10 April to 11 April
Call : 6006796637
Muni Kamal Public High School
(Opp Punjab National Bank Gangyal Jammu)
Staff Required
Eng/Maths/Hindi/SSt/Science Tr. (to Teach 5th to 10th Classes)
Peon (Preferably from local area) (Male/Female) 02
Submitted your resume with in week time in Principal Office
Contact No: 9149657614, 7006557965
SD/
Principal
Driver’s Required
Two Drivers required for four vehicle.
1) Car Driver – 1 No.
Driver from Bakshi Nagar or Nr By area.
2) Tata Mobile – 1 No.
Driver from Ban Talab or Nr By area.
Contact: 9419191971
Wanted
Female Account-01
Experienced in tally and
all accounting work.
Salary negotiable
6006288808
Staff Required
(1) Maths/Science Teacher (B.sc/or B.sc, B.ed)
(2) Nursery Teacher
(3) General Line Teacher (Pre-Primary and Primary Classes)
(4) Peon (Female)
Salary Negotiable
Note:- (Local preferred)
Contact immediately Only during
working hour 9 am to 1pm
Ph.No.9419124580, 01912531770
Cambridge Public High School Paloura Jammu
Urgently Required
1) HR Assistant (Experience )
2) Store Manager / Assistant(Male/Female)
3) Floor Manager (Male/ Female)
4) Sales Manager (Experience)
5) Content Writer
6) Tele caller (Female)
7) Cashier(Male/ Female)
8) Security Guards for Jammu
9) Field Supervisor / Sales Executives
10) Pantry boy / girl
Contact
Brave security and placement services
Address:-669 Sector -C Sainik Colony Near Signature Towers Chowdhi Road Jammu
Mobile number:-9796733175, 9797721646
bsbravesec@gmail.com
Required
1. Nur, UK Trained Teachers – 2 Nos
2. Telecallers – 3 Nos
3. M.S.W – 1 No
4. Centre Head/ Teachers – 2 Nos
Please apply those who really need a job, computer knowledge and having exp in respective field.
(Staying near Channi)
rajeshsetindia@gmail.com
9419100331
JOB OPPORTUNITY
Required 18 boys/girls for office staff in a Medical Company for all J&K districts.
Qualification: 10th, 12th, Grad. & above.
Income: 10,400 to 18,200 (P/M)
(As per Co. Rule)
Interested candidates can visit along with the biodata at our office- 824-A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, near VIP Bags showroom.
Note: Freshers can also apply
Contact : 9796256081, 9906029039