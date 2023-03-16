Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO Reviews Security And Operational Preparedness For Navratras

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Mar 16: To assess security and operational preparedness of Shrine area for hassle-free pilgrimage prior to onset of Chaitra Navratra to abode of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi ji, Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Thursday presided over a joint meeting with security agencies to review security and operational preparedness today at Spiritual Growth Centre, Katra.

The Chief Executive Officer Shrine Board underscored that pilgrimage to holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi ji has increased over twenty five thousand pilgrims per day for the last about 10 days and there is expectation of good turnout of pilgrims during forthcoming days and specially during Navratra and laid emphasis to all the stakeholders for operational preparedness with full proof security of the visiting pilgrims.

CEO stressed for action on diverse fronts for hassle free pilgrimage during Chaitra Navratra including issuance and verification of RFID cards, effective crowd management, augmentation of holding areas on the track and in Katra town, working out plans for decongestion of the entire track, particularly the Bhawan area and all time surveillance through dedicated CCTV network of over 700 cameras.

He further exhorted that all agencies deployed at all entry points should remain more vigilant so that no yatri without RFID card enters the track for their pilgrimage.

In addition, the Chief Executive Officer also reviewed in detail various components of the Disaster Management measures to ensure quick and most effective response from all stakeholders in wake of any emergent situation. Besides, directed for regular announcements for the decongestion of the crowd on the track.

In the meeting, DIG, CRPF briefed that additional forces shall be deployed in and around Katra and on the track enroute Bhawan in coordination with Jammu & Kashmir Police to ensure fool-proof security and effective Yatra management. SSP Reasi presented a detailed security grid in place and discussed various security measures going to be placed during the Navratra at Katra and enroute to Holy Shrine, besides deployment of QRTs (quick response teams) and a multi-tier security grid comprising police, CRPF and other paramilitary forces