LG Manoj Sinha Addresses Inauguration Ceremony Of Saran Dairy Producer Co. Ltd

Dairy Sector has strengthened the rural economy and enhanced the economic condition of millions of small and marginal farmers of the country: LG

Today, the Dairy sector is making enormous social & economic contribution and developing vibrant ecosystem of rural milk producers through Cooperative Societies & Self-Help Groups to generate significant economic activity & employment: LG

BIHAR, Mar 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the inauguration ceremony of Saran Dairy Producer Co. Ltd at Gopalganj, Bihar today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor highlighted the role of Dairy Sector in uplifting the rural economy, lives of small and marginal farmers and strengthening the spirit of Cooperatives.

“Dairy Sector has strengthened the rural economy and enhanced the economic condition of millions of small and marginal farmers of the country. This sector has empowered the women through Self Help groups and they are playing the key role in delivering social and economic benefits to the rural economy,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor remembered the valuable contributions of great personalities like Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Tribhuvandas and Verghese Kurien in strengthening the Cooperative movement and laying the foundation of Milk Revolution in India.

After Independence, Gujarat and Bihar witnessed the rise of the Cooperative revolution. Cooperatives have worked as a strong pillar for economic and social development of the poor & marginalized sections, he added.

Today, the Dairy sector is making enormous social and economic contribution and developing vibrant ecosystem of rural milk producers through Cooperative Societies & Self-Help Groups to generate significant economic activity & employment, the Lt Governor further added.

The Lt Governor appreciated the endeavour of the Saran Dairy Producer Co. Ltd for bringing together the unorganized rural milk producers under the structure of Dairy Cooperative Societies, Self-Help Groups and providing them an opportunity to earn a better livelihood.

He further called upon the women self-help groups to join this noble initiative in large numbers to become socially and financially empowered.

All the stakeholders, Dairy units must come together to support small & marginal farmers, youth and women to create a strong and vibrant force of dairy entrepreneurs in the country, the Lt Governor observed.

It will be a significant step to strengthen the spirit of cooperation. The Hon’ble Prime Minister’s mantra of ‘Sahkar Se Samriddhi’ will guide us on our path to improving the rural economy and protecting the interest of the farmers, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor called upon the dairy farmers & milk production units to focus on value-addition to meet the increasing market demand and to make the sector more lucrative.

Total milk production had reached 221 million tonnes in 2022 from 138 million tonnes in 2013 which has also increased the income of the farmers and other stakeholders associated with the sector, he noted.

The growth rate of milk production in India is more than 6% per year which is more than the milk production rate of other countries. There has also been an increase of 6% in the number of total milch animals which is an encouraging sign for the dairy sector, added the Lt Governor.

Kumar Rakesh, Director Saran Dairy Producer Co. Ltd; milk producers, farmers and prominent citizens from all walks of life were present on the occasion.