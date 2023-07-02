Mata Jawala Ji birthday celebrated with religious fervour, gaiety

Large number of devotees throng holy shrine

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 2: Mata Jawala Ji’s birthday was celebrated with religious ferver and gaiety today. Large number of devotees drawn from different parts of Kashmir and Jammu thronged the Mata Jawala Ji shrine situated at a hillock at Khrew in Pampore tehsil of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district from last two days. On the day of Ashard Chaturdashi Puja -Archna was performed with religious rituals.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO

The arrangements besides, the Dharmarth Trust which manages the shrine were made by various local temple committees and army.

The arrangements of langer and other facilities were provided by different Karsevaks. The Karsevaks under the leadership of social activist Avinash Bhat made necessary arrangements of Langer besides Army unit Khrew also distributed prashad and fruits to the devotees. Ravi Ji Bhat general secretary of Swami Jeewan Sahib Mandir Prabandhak Trust Ladhoo along with other Karsevaks were managing the overall yatra affairs. The local student community head Rais Ahmad under the banner of Khrew Welfare Trust gave warm welcome to the yatris. They were distributing drinking water etc among the yatris to foster the Hindu -Muslim brotherhood and communal harmony.

This year the Khrew Yatra became successful with collaboration of different local Kashmiri Pandit Karsevaks Mandir committees including Jawala Ji Samiti Khrew, Swami Jeewan Sahib Mandir Prabandhak Trust Ladhoo, Mandir Committee Wuyan, Baladevi Asthapan Committee Balhama, and Sedeshwar Temple Committee Pampore .

President Jawala Ji Samiti Khrew, MK Raina told reporters that birthday of Mata Ji is celebrated every year with fervour gaiety and devotees prior to mass exodus used to come here in thousands from different parts of the Valley. He lauded the local people of the area for their cooperation in making the yatra and celebrations a success.

The district administration, PHE Department, Police, CRPF, Army, tehsil administration, local bodies Department took overall part in success of this sacred Khrew yatra.

On the occasion local Hindus of the area held special prayers for bumper crop of Saffron as entire Pampore area is famous for the Saffron cultivation in India. They said that the crop is fast declining for last some years and so they prayed Mata to save this heritage crop.