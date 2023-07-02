JKTJAC for redressal of genuine issues of teaching fraternity

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 2: The Jammu Kashmir Teachers’ Joint Action Committee (JKTJAC) convened its monthly meeting here today under the leadership of UT President, Vinod Sharma.

A statement said that Sharma raised burning issues faced by the teaching fraternity, and appealed to the LG Manoj Sinha and Principal Secretary School Education Department Alok Kumar for prompt resolutions.

He demanded a comprehensive transfer policy for ReT (Rehbar-e-Taleem) scheme teachers who have been working in the same schools for over 20 years, despite court orders for their transfer within the district like General Line Teachers.

The absence of a transfer policy, Sharma said, has severely affected these teachers, including females. He also called for their inclusion in ATD (Alternative Training for ReT Teachers).

Regularization of ReTs who have completed their mandatory 5-year period was another key demand highlighted in the meeting. Sharma highlighted their prolonged wait and the hardships they face.

Additional demands included the conversion of RRETs to Teachers Grade II/III for salary release, conversion of EVs to ReTs, conversion of head teachers’ posts to non-plan posts of masters to resolve salary issues, equal grading and compensation for teachers, timely filling of vacant posts, streamlining DPC processes, and settlement of pending GP fund cases.

Sharma also emphasized the need for DDO powers in headless zones and schools within the UT.

The meeting featured contributions from other dignitaries, including Sham Sharma, Sukesh Khajuria, Ashok Seth, Pritam Goswami, and others, who stressed the urgency of addressing these genuine concerns.