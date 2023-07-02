Boy drowns in Nallah

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, July 2: A minor boy drowned while taking bath in Malni Nallah at Chassana in Mahore Sub Division of Reasi district today.

He has been identified as Dheeraj Singh (12), son of Puran Singh, a resident of Banna, Chassana in Reasi.

Reports said the boy along with his cousins was returning from Tuli Banna after attending a marriage function and went to take bath in Malni Nallah along with others. He suddenly slipped into deep water and drowned in it. His cousins were unable to save him. Seeing him drowning they raised an alarm and people rushed to the spot. The dead body was later fished out after hectic efforts by the locals.

The body has been brought to Chassana Hospital for post-mortem. The police has registered a case in this regard and started investigation.