ADGP visits Ramban, takes stock of Yatra arrangements

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, July 2: The Addl. Director General of Police Jammu, Mukesh Singh visited Ramban district and took stock of security at transit camp in Banihal area and en-route national highway in the district for the on-going Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2023.

The ADGP Jammu was accompanied by DIG DKR Range Dr. Sunil Gupta SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma, DIG Traffic Range Jammu Shridhar Patil-IPS and other senior Police officers.

The main aim of the visit was to conduct on the spot review of the security arrangements planned by the district SSPs concerned for smooth and incident free conduct of 2 months long yatra.

During the security review, threadbare discussions were held on various elements of security at different places of deployment i.e Langer security, Lodgment centers security, route deployment, ROP and area domination etc from Udhampur to Jawahar Tunnel.

He also called upon the supervisory officers to ensure that manpower so earmarked for such important duties be personally briefed by them regarding nature and important of duties to be performed by them in the hilly terrain areas.

Mukesh Singh called upon the officers of Police, Army, CPF, intelligence agencies and civil administration to work in a close coordination manner so that no inconvenience is caused to yatries coming from all over the country.

He also reviewed the additional security measures being taken at the National Highway. He also discussed the traffic management on the National Highway with the traffic wing officers.